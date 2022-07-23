Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases New Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,223.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,168,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $96,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

DFAI opened at $24.45 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $30.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.97.

