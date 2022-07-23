Integrated Advisors Network LLC Raises Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,157 shares of company stock worth $271,960 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $201.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.55. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $526.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut shares of Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $398.67.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.