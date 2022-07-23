Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 111 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS VLUE opened at $93.23 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.73 and its 200 day moving average is $101.55.

