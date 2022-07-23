Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 66,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 18,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Barclays by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Barclays by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Barclays by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Barclays by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 16,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Price Performance

BCS opened at $7.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Barclays had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

BCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.03) to GBX 180 ($2.15) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.27) to GBX 200 ($2.39) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.33.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

