Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $847,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,307,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $1,221,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,907,511 shares in the company, valued at $177,590,771.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 560,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,890,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 0.7 %

IBKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $56.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.18 and a 1-year high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 3.13%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.