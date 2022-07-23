Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,535,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,330,124,000 after buying an additional 10,040,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,470,421,000 after buying an additional 6,018,962 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,288,520,000 after buying an additional 4,305,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,259,001,000 after buying an additional 4,428,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $211.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.02. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.83 and a 52-week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. TheStreet downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.44.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

