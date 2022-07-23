Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.15% of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,742 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 45,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 14,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period.

Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PFIG opened at $23.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.44. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.21 and a 1 year high of $27.37.

