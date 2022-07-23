Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 270,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,225 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 163,322 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 206,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 47,405 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $548,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 28,594 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.91 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.41.

