Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NVTA. Benchmark lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

NYSE NVTA opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.62. Invitae has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $32.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.03.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 148.62%. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invitae will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 18,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $69,707.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,772.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $107,803.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 518,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,989.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 18,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $69,707.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,772.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,833 shares of company stock worth $303,038. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 5,962.0% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 12,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Invitae by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

