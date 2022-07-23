IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $11,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter worth $2,497,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 9.7% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 29,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 16.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 15.0% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.63.

IQVIA Stock Down 1.7 %

IQV opened at $221.74 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.67 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.62 and a 200-day moving average of $225.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA



IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

