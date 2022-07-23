iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Cut by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Lpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 99,262 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34,849.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 166,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 165,882 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $103.36 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $116.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.97 and its 200-day moving average is $105.83.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

