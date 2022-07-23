iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 95.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,210 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 95.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 87,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 42,768 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 72,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares in the last quarter.

ICLN stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.50.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

