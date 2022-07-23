iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Stock Holdings Decreased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,114 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 216.1% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $19.50 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.50.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

