iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,871 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 385.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000.

IXN opened at $49.22 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $44.28 and a one year high of $65.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.20.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

