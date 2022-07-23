iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 535.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $76.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.97. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $72.89 and a 52 week high of $88.16.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Further Reading

