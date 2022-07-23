iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) by 586.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,493 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.50% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Trust Co raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 220,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,073,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 131,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after acquiring an additional 25,334 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 118,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 94,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 8,166 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IMCV opened at $61.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.53. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $57.30 and a one year high of $71.16.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

