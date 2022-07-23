iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUSA. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $84.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.59 and a fifty-two week high of $106.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.20.

