iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 174.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of QUAL opened at $117.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.17 and its 200-day moving average is $125.74. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

