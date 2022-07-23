iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Position Increased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SOXX. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $221,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 63.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $390.77 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $326.70 and a one year high of $559.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $381.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.628 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

