iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Holdings Boosted by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,196,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,824 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,615 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,673,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,442 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $115.93 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.01 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.24.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

