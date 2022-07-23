J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $196.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $183.00 to $196.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $203.63.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $173.75 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $153.92 and a 12 month high of $218.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.04%.

In other news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,994. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

