J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $185.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JBHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $203.63.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $173.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.99. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $218.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.04%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 42.4% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,746,000 after purchasing an additional 107,233 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 32.1% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

