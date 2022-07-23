Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.5 %

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $199.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $205.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.