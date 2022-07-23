Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys 11,407 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 170.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,407 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $51.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.79. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Stories

