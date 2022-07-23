Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,335 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Popular by 485.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Popular by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the first quarter worth $212,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BPOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Popular to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Popular currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.60.

Popular Price Performance

Shares of Popular stock opened at $78.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.28. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $99.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.16 million. Popular had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 31.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Popular

In other Popular news, Director C Kim Goodwin sold 8,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $652,727.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,963.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 2,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $160,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Kim Goodwin sold 8,154 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $652,727.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,963.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

