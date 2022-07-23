Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $564,000 Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLTR. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,076,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 262,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,196,000 after acquiring an additional 16,627 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 120,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solitude Financial Services boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 112,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLTR opened at $81.74 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $79.75 and a 12-month high of $107.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.51.

