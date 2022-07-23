Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $578,000 Holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 552,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,111,000 after buying an additional 8,093 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.76. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $53.61.

