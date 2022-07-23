Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Allkem Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OROCF)

Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Allkem in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Ryan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Allkem’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on Allkem in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Allkem Trading Down 0.1 %

About Allkem

Shares of OTCMKTS:OROCF opened at $7.07 on Friday. Allkem has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average is $7.76.

Allkem Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium and boron in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. Allkem Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

