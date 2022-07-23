Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.39. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.69 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CFG. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CFG opened at $37.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.40. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

