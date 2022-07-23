Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Wells Fargo & Company’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report issued on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.00 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.10. The consensus estimate for Wells Fargo & Company’s current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

Shares of WFC opened at $43.17 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $163.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.51 and a 200-day moving average of $47.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 14,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 15,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 23.98%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

