JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 63 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIN. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.80.

Linde Price Performance

NYSE LIN opened at $285.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $300.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $265.12 and a 1-year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

