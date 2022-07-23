JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,900 Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $404,000. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.16. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $32.59.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

