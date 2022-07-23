JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 432 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 226.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,383,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $58,800,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,316,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,797,000 after buying an additional 200,125 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,653,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,330,000 after purchasing an additional 179,049 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $114.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $88.87 and a 1-year high of $122.16. The company has a market capitalization of $269.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

