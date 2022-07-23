JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 309.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,316,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,060,000 after acquiring an additional 49,810 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 284,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,812,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $134.82 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.96 and a 1 year high of $211.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays cut Mohawk Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America raised Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.62.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

