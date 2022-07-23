JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $110,000 Stock Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Embraer by 48.6% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,213 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Embraer by 4.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 22,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer during the first quarter worth approximately $7,850,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Embraer by 5.4% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 19,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer during the first quarter worth approximately $3,462,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Embraer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Embraer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Embraer from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

ERJ stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. Embraer S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average is $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 123.73 and a beta of 1.21.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.17). Embraer had a net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

