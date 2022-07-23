JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $139,000 Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,598,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $80.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.72. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.55 and a fifty-two week high of $102.52.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

