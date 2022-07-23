JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $58,000 Stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSQ. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the period.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PSQ opened at $13.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average is $12.82. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $15.05.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

