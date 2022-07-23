JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $76,000 Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,891,960,000 after purchasing an additional 616,253 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,153,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,758,801,000 after acquiring an additional 268,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,436,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,026,120,000 after purchasing an additional 234,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $844,840,000 after buying an additional 120,091 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,947,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $800,897,000 after buying an additional 220,885 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.75.

NYSE MSI opened at $221.16 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.17 and its 200 day moving average is $223.52.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

