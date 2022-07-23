JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $98,000 Stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,366 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ENI by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in ENI in the 4th quarter valued at $525,000. 1.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.43. The company has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.98. Eni S.p.A. has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 9.44%. Analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on E. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ENI from €14.90 ($15.05) to €15.70 ($15.86) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ENI from €15.30 ($15.45) to €15.40 ($15.56) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ENI from €20.00 ($20.20) to €18.50 ($18.69) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ENI from €14.00 ($14.14) to €14.50 ($14.65) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.02.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

