JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Get Rating) by 105.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of ProShares Short Dow30 worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOG. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 during the 1st quarter valued at about $868,000.

Get ProShares Short Dow30 alerts:

ProShares Short Dow30 Stock Up 0.5 %

DOG stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. ProShares Short Dow30 has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $37.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.97.

About ProShares Short Dow30

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.