JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 215.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INFY. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Infosys by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Price Performance

NYSE:INFY opened at $18.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $26.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.40.

Infosys Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.171 dividend. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INFY shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

