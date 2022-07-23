JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 68 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 2,740.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.60.

NDSN stock opened at $219.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $194.89 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.51 and a 200 day moving average of $219.69. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.16. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

