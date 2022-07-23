JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 102 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crown Castle International Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.06.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $172.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 0.57. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $153.70 and a 12 month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.17%.

About Crown Castle International

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

