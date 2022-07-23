JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,362 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.49. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

TAK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Takeda Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

