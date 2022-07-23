JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 268 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,981,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,878,000 after buying an additional 75,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,539,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,028,000 after purchasing an additional 305,627 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,943,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,385 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,296,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,142,000 after purchasing an additional 90,994 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,227,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,607,000 after purchasing an additional 506,752 shares during the period. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Sanofi from €118.00 ($119.19) to €119.00 ($120.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sanofi from €105.00 ($106.06) to €110.00 ($111.11) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Sanofi from €90.00 ($90.91) to €105.00 ($106.06) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sanofi from €110.00 ($111.11) to €112.00 ($113.13) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $49.83 on Friday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. On average, analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

