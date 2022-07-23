JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,606 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Ambev during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Ambev Stock Performance

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.04. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

