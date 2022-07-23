JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 581 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $312,493,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,740,000 after buying an additional 1,868,903 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $490,520,000 after buying an additional 1,818,338 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,268,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,043,000 after acquiring an additional 978,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,168,000 after acquiring an additional 898,400 shares in the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA opened at $100.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $272.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.94. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $206.89.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.39.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

