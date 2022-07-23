JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $61,000 Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $170.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.21. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $157.99 and a twelve month high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.