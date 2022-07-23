JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Grifols by 367.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Grifols by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Grifols in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC purchased a new stake in Grifols during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $10.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.43. Grifols, S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $16.42.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRFS. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Grifols from €20.15 ($20.35) to €20.30 ($20.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grifols in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grifols presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

