JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target to $63.00

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NVEI has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Nuvei from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.83.

NVEI opened at $35.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nuvei has a fifty-two week low of $29.11 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23.

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $214.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nuvei will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,672,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,114 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,131,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,715,000 after acquiring an additional 56,511 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,814,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,178,000. 30.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

